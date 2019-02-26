The 2019 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off today at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first wave of more than 300 prospects will arrive today and begin interviews with teams.

Throughout this week, players will go through medical exams, Wonderlic testing and other evaluation activities. On-field workouts begin on Friday.

Front office staff and coaches from all 32 NFL teams will be in town to scout players, including the Green Bay Packers.

Green Bay will head into the April NFL Draft with 10 draft picks. Among the 10 picks are two first round selections. The Packers are one of two teams to have three selections in the Top 50. Their needs include edge rusher, tight end, offensive line and safety among others.

The University of Wisconsin had eight players invited to participate in the combine. Badgers in attendance are T.J. Edwards (LB), Alec Ingold (FB), Andrew Van Ginkel (LB), D’Cota Dixon (S), David Edwards (OT), Beau Benzschawel (OL), Michael Deiter (OL) and Ryan Connelly (LB).

In addition, Green Bay native Max Scharping (Northern Illinois) has also been invited to take part.