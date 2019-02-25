One dead, over 70 injured in chain reaction crash on I-41

Whiteout conditions in eastern Wisconsin have caused a fatal series of highway crashes. Over 130 vehicles crashed into one another in the southbound lanes of I-41 near Neenah on Sunday.

At least one person is dead and over 70 others were injured. Sections of the interstate were completely shut down and rerouted as rescue crews moved in to get all of the injured off the roads and to safety. Over 500 other vehicles that were stuck behind the crash had to be moved and rerouted.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reported that I-41 southbound was opened back up as of 3:00 a.m. Monday.