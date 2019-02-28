Packers GM says the team’s plan includes TE Jimmy Graham

It would appear that tight end Jimmy Graham will be in the Green Bay Packers plans for the upcoming 2019 season. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst indicated as much during his session with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

“Jimmy had a productive year for us last year,” Gutekunst said. “Was really, really proud of him. He fought through a lot of things just to be out there. Guys who have played as long as he has don’t have to do that. His professionalism was on display each and every day, and I look forward to seeing what he can do for us this year.”

Graham finished the 2018 season with 55 catches for 636 yards and two touchdowns. He routinely missed Wednesday practices during the second half of the season because of a knee issue.

Graham is scheduled to collect a $5 million roster bonus March 15.

Gutekunst was also asked about veterans Clay Matthews, Randall Cobb and Nick Perry, but didn’t offer any insight into their futures with the Packers.