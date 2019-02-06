Patterson waives preliminary hearing, will head to trial for Closs kidnapping and murders

The man accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents is headed to trial

In a very brief hearing on Wednesday, 21-year-old Jake Patterson waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Barron County judge James Babler accepted that waiver and bound Patterson over for trial on two counts of homicide, one count of kidnapping, and one count of armed burglary.

Police say Patterson confessed to the attack and the kidnapping at the time of his arrest.

Patterson will be back in court for arraignment March 27th.