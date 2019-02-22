Pointers upset Oshkosh in WIAC semifinals

UW-Stevens Point (18-8) jumped out to an early 10-point lead and went on to knock off 4th ranked UW-Oshkosh (23-3) in the WIAC Championship semifinals on Thursday night. It puts the Pointers in their second straight WIAC title game, facing UW-Platteville on Saturday (5pm) at Platteville.

Senior Canon O’Heron led all players with 20 points, including 14 in the second half as the Pointers shot 52.6 percent for the game.

Stevens Point’s defense held the Titans to just 35.7 percent shooting from the field and Oshkosh hit just 3 of 26 (.115) from behind the arc. The 56 points scored by the Titans was a season low and the Pointers win snapped a 16-game home winning streak for Oshkosh.

Platteville knocked off La Crosse in Thursday’s other semifinal, 61-51.

The early exit for Oshkosh shouldn’t damage their NCAA D-3 tournament hopes. They’ll likely land an at-large berth into the field. The winner of Saturday’s title game will gain an automatic bid into the field.