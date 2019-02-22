PSC to investigate fatal Sun Prairie explosion

State utility regulators will investige whether the contractor that caused a fatal explosion in downtown Sun Prairie last summer broke state law.

The Public Service Commission’s investigation will ask if V-C Tech broke state law — by not calling Digger’s Hotline before starting to install fiber optic lines last July 10th.

The resulting explosion destroyed five buildings, damaged many others, and a killed firefighter. Federal regulators have already fined V-C Tech and Bear Communications. Sun Prairie police found there was no criminal wrongdoing.