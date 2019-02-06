Report: Bucks sending Maker to Pistons

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to trade forward Thon Maker to the Detroit Pistons for Stanley Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Maker, through his agent, requested a trade back in January, citing a lack of playing time with the Bucks. Since making that request, Maker was banished to the teams bench and hasn’t played. In 35 games this season, Maker is averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds a game.

The 22-year-old Johnson is in his fourth season after being picked by Detroit 8th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. He played one year at Arizona before entering the draft.

As a pro, Johnson has shot 29% from three-point range over his career, averaging 7.1 points a game. In 48 games this season, Johnson is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

The deal will give Maker an opportunity for the playing time he wasn’t getting in Milwaukee. With Eric Bledsoe and George Hill already aligned at the point guard position, we’ll see what that means for Johnson in Milwaukee.