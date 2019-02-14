Senate Republicans reject Kaepernick’s name in Black History Month resolution

The Wisconsin Legislature’s Black History Month resolution moved to the state Senate floor on Wednesday. An amended version offered by Democrats included the name of former NFL quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick.

On Tuesday, Republicans in the Assembly removed Kaepernick’s name from the resolution drafted by the Legislature’s Black Caucus.

Milwaukee Democrat, Senator Lena Taylor, said the nation sees an historic moment in Wisconsin. “See you take us back, to a time where African-Americans had to have permission to speak, to read, to think, to what they should think.”

Senate Republicans toed the line,voting to table the amended resolution after Democrats spoke on it for more than three hours.

The former San Francisco 49’er brought attention to police brutality against African-Americans by kneeling during the National Anthem prior to games. Taylor pointed out that he’s also donated more than a millions dollars of his own money to organizations around the nation, including in his native Milwaukee.