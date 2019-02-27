Sensenbrenner, Gallagher vote to oppose Trump’s emergency declaration

Two Wisconsin congressmen were among 13 House Republicans who voted for a resolution opposing President Donald Trump’s National Emergency Declaration.

Eighth District Representative Mike Gallagher said he supports the president’s goal of “gaining 100 percent operational control” of the southern border. But he said policy decisions need to be made by Congress, and urged Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring border security funding to the House floor for a vote.

Fifth District Representative Jim Sensenbrenner said he supports securing the southern border with a physical barrier, but he warned that the president’s order “sets a dangerous precedent which will undoubtedly be exploited by future administrations.”