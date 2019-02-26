Shorthanded Bucks win 8th straight road game

Playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks opened a five-game road trip with a 117-106 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo was held out because of a sore right knee. The Bucks were also without guards George Hill and Sterling Brown as well, but Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 22 points each. The effort gave the Bucks their 5th straight win and 8th straight road victory.

Ersan Ilyasova got the start in place of Antetokounmpo and finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Nikola Mirotic had 13 points against his former team and Pat Connaughton came off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Bulls led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter and were up 38-25 heading to the second when the Bucks got things going on both ends. The Bucks used a 12-0 run early in the second quarter to draw close and eventually take a lead that they wouldn’t give up the rest of the night.

The Bucks signed guard Isaiah Canaan to a 10-day contract before the game. He helped lead the Bucks comeback, hitting a pair of first half three-pointers. He finished with six points in 12 minutes. Canaan had just finished a pair of 10-day contracts with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s played in 26 NBA games this season with Minnesota and Phoenix.

The Bucks head west today as they continue their five-game road trip in Sacramento against the Kings on Wednesday night.