Somali American candidates for Barron City Council believed to be a first for Wisconsin

Early voting has begun in the city of Barron for the primary election for the open at-large seat on the Barron City Council. Three candidates are running for the position, including two Somali American residents, Isaak Mohamed and Faisal Ahmed.

They will join Paul Solie on the ballot in the February19th primary, when the field will be trimmed to two candidates for the April 2nd spring election. The winner will serve a two-year term.

Although Somali Americans have been living and working in Barron for more than 20 years, this is the first time a Somali American has run for public office in the city. It is believed that Mohamed and Ahmed are the first Somali political candidates in Wisconsin history.

