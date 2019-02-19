State’s largest business lobby has safety concerns with Evers’ marijuana plans

The state’s largest business lobby has concerns about workplace safety if marijuana is decriminalized.

In a statement Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce president Kurt Bauer says that Evers’ stance on decriminalization puts the state at odds with federal law, and will make the workplace unsafe.

“The safety of our workers in this state should be of utmost concern for the governor and legislators.”

He says there’s not enough research to show if pot can be used safely, and that there is research that shows it makes people unable to safely use heavy equipment.