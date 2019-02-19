Stricker to be named Ryder Cup Captain

The PGA of America has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning at Fiserv Forum to announce what has been assumed for some time now.

According to Gary D’Amato of Wisconsin.Golf, Madison’s Steve Stricker will be announced as the captain of the 2020 United States Ryder Cup team.

Stricker has served as a Ryder Cup assistant captain and will now lead the U.S. squad at Whistling Straits near Kohler from Sept. 25-27, 2020.

The Ryder Cup, held every other year, has never taken place on Wisconsin soil.

The 51-year-old Stricker has won 12 PGA Tour events, as well as three PGA Tour Champions events. Stricker never won a major, but he did finish second at the PGA Championship in 1998 and has 13 top-10 finishes in majors.

Stricker is widely respected by his peers in the world of golf but will be the first U.S. captain without a major championship.

Europe has won four of the last five Ryder Cups, including last year’s event in France.