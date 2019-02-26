Terror on I-41: 911 calls released from massive pileup (AUDIO)

The release of some of the 911 calls for a major pileup on Interstate 41 at Neenah demonstrates just how helpless those involved in were. One woman was frightened and inconsolable as she watched others crash into surrounding vehicles.

The woman then exited her vehicle as the dispatcher pleaded with her to get back in her vehicle. Then her line went dead.

AUDIO: 911 calls :40

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office released some of the 911 calls made during Sunday’s pileup. One man seemed fairly calm as he described the mayhem. “We’re okay right now, but a big semi came through and hit a bunch of cars, we’re against the median, people screaming. ”

Another caller was helpless as other vehicles slammed into her’s and others around it. “Oh my God my car is just shaking I don’t feel safe in the car.” Oh my God, help us please!”

Thirty-year-old Andrew Schefelker of Oshkosh was killed and 71 people were injured in the biggest traffic accident in the state’s history.

