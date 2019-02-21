Thompson says more revenues needed for roads

Governor Tony Evers’ pick to head the state Department of Transportation says more revenue is needed. Craig Thompson told members of the state Senate’s transportation committee that despite efforts to stretch dollars, “conditions on our state highway system continue to decline.”

Thompson, whose appointment must be approved by the full Senate, said another $360 to $400 million is needed every two years, just to maintain current conditions. And tolling is not an immediate solution. “We are somewhat limited in our ability to fix what I think is a ‘today’ problem with our system, through tolling,” Thompson said.

Governor Evers is expected to act on recommendations put forward by a task force he’s appointed which includes Thompson.