Titans clinch share of WIAC men’s title

Third-ranked UW-Oshkosh clinched at least a share of its first WIAC men’s basketball title in 17 years, knocking off UW-Platteville 83-81 in overtime on Wednesday.

The Pioneers Carter Voelker recorded a steal and drained a three-pointer to force overtime, tied at 73. They led by as many as six points in the overtime before Oshkosh came back to win.

The Titans (21-1, 11-0 WIAC) clinched at least a share of its 13th league title and first since sharing the championship during the 2001-02 season. Oshkosh opened up a three-game lead in the WIAC standings with three games left to play after second place La Crosse fell 60-58 to River Falls on Wednesday night.

The Titans also extended program marks for best overall record to start a season, best WIAC record to start the year and longest winning streak. That streak now stands at 20 games, which is the sixth longest in WIAC history.

Jack Flynn had 18 points and a game high 14 rebounds to lead five Oshkosh players in double figures.

Oshkosh will attempt to secure its first outright conference championship since the 1977-78 season when it hosts UW-Stevens Point on Saturday (Feb. 9) at Kolf Sports Center. The Titans knocked off the Pointers, 76-68 on Jan. 9 in Stevens Point.