Turnovers hurt Lady Badgers at Rutgers

Freshman Imani Lewis, who grew up an hour south of the RAC in Willingboro, New Jersey, poured in 18 points but it wasn’t enough to prevent her Wisconsin Badgers from falling at Rutgers 73-53 in Big Ten women’s action.

Wisconsin (13-15, 4-12 Big Ten) got off to a slow start and trailed 17-11 after the first quarter.

Rutgers (19-8, 11-5) full court press started to take its toll in the second quarter and the Scarlet Knights increased their lead to 40-23 at halftime and the Badgers were never in it in the second half.

Senior Marsha Howard added 16 points for the Badgers.

The two teams combined for 44 turnovers, 24 of them by the Badgers. That is the worst turnover output for the season.

The Badgers return to Madison for Senior Night to take on Ohio State on Thursday at the Kohl Center.