U.S. attorneys issue letters to opioid prescribers in Wisconsin

A warning to medical professionals who prescribe opoioids to their patients. The U.S. Attorneys in Wisconsin have sent letters to over 180 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners advising that a review of their prescribing practices showed that they were prescribing opioids at relatively high levels compared to other prescribers.


Although the letters acknowledge that the prescriptions may be medically appropriate, they remind the practitioners that prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose could subject them to enforcement action, including criminal prosecution. Names of the letter recipients are not not being made public.