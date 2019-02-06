U.S. attorneys issue letters to opioid prescribers in Wisconsin

A warning to medical professionals who prescribe opoioids to their patients. The U.S. Attorneys in Wisconsin have sent letters to over 180 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners advising that a review of their prescribing practices showed that they were prescribing opioids at relatively high levels compared to other prescribers.

U.S. Attorneys Issue Warnings to Opioid Prescribers https://t.co/F7xrnMmEjw — US Attorney EDWI (@EDWInews) February 5, 2019



Although the letters acknowledge that the prescriptions may be medically appropriate, they remind the practitioners that prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose could subject them to enforcement action, including criminal prosecution. Names of the letter recipients are not not being made public.