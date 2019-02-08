Walker could fetch up to 25K per speech

A Virginia-based national speakers group has added former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker to its list. Walker – who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Tony Evers last November – will charge $15,000 to $25,000 to speak on topics like “the power of faith in times of crisis” and “insights on the current and future political landscape in America.”
#WWSG announces @ScottWalker as new exclusive speaker!https://t.co/wg4YtkYhgQ pic.twitter.com/JkUtHFDYxh
— Worldwide Speakers (@WWSGconnect) February 7, 2019
Other speakers represented by World Wide Speakers Group include General John Kelly, Doctor Sanjay Gupta and former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.