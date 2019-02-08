Walker could fetch up to 25K per speech

A Virginia-based national speakers group has added former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker to its list. Walker – who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Tony Evers last November – will charge $15,000 to $25,000 to speak on topics like “the power of faith in times of crisis” and “insights on the current and future political landscape in America.”

Other speakers represented by World Wide Speakers Group include General John Kelly, Doctor Sanjay Gupta and former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina.