WIAA State Hockey Tournament opens Thursday

The 49th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Boys Hockey State Tournament and the 18th Girls Hockey State Tournament opens today at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

The Boys schedule follows:

#1 University School of Milwaukee (25-2) vs. #8 Onalaska Co-op (24-3) 10 a.m.

#4 Verona (20-5-2) vs. #5 Eau Claire North (17-9-1) 1:15 p.m.

#2 Wausau West (23-3-1) vs. #7 Waukesha North Co-op (16-8-3) 4 p.m.

#4 Neenah Co-op (22-3-2) vs. #6 Hudson (16-10-1) 6:15 p.m.

The winners will meet in Friday’s semifinals at 4 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. The Championship game is set for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The Girls start on Friday. The Schedule follows:

#1 Xavier Co-op (22-4) vs. #4 Sun Prairie Co-op (14-7-3) 10 a.m.

#2 D.C. Everest Co-op (20-6) vs. #3 Hudson (15-9-2) 12:15 p.m.

The girls championship game starts at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday.