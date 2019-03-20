Anderson improves as Brewers fall to Rangers

For veteran pitchers, spring training is the time to experiment. Milwaukee Brewers right hander Chase Anderson was tinkering with a different delivery.

Tuesday, Anderson went back to his old delivery and he threw the ball much better, despite the Brewers falling to the Texas Rangers 3-2. Anderson dropped to 0-3 with a 7.07 ERA this spring, but manager Craig Counsell said Anderson had his best velocity this spring.

The Brewers are 13-12-1 in the Cactus League and will send Brandon Woodruff to the mound against the San Diego Padres today. There’s just nine days left until the Brewers open their season on March 28th against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.