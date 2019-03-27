Appeals Court stays one of two rulings against lame duck laws while appeals take place

One of two Dane County judge’s rulings against last year’s lame duck laws is being stayed, for now.

An appeals court in Wausau has issued an emergency stay on a ruling that tossed out the entirety of the laws that limited Governor Evers’ powers because the legislature wasn’t officially in session when the laws were passed.

But a number of those laws remain unconstitutional, thanks to a second court ruling this week that said some of the laws broke the balance of powers between the executive and legislative branches. The judge in that case found that the specific laws changing the way Governor Evers was allowed to issue administrative rules and the changes to how the Attorney General was allowed to leave or settle lawsuits unfairly took power from the Governor’s office.

Both sides will be taking their cases to the appeals courts in the near future.