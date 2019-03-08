Badger seniors with a happy farewell

After playing close game after close game, the Wisconsin Badgers cruised to a convincing 65-45 senior night victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The win moved the Badgers to within one victory of securing fourth place in the Big Ten and a double-bye heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Senior Ethan Happ had 21 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals to help the Badgers sweep the Hawkeyes in the season series. It marked the 9th time that Happ has scored at least 20 points and collected at least 10 rebounds in a game, the most by a Big Ten player and the second most of any player in the country.

The Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) moved one full game in front of fifth-place Maryland (21-9, 12-7). The Terrapins host Minnesota in their final Big Ten contest on Friday night, while the Badgers close out at Ohio State on Sunday.

Happ finished 11 of 18 from the free throw line. He left to a standing ovation with 2 1/2 minutes left to play. Senior teammate Khalil Iverson finished with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Charlie Thomas didn’t score, but finished with two rebounds and one block.

Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook had 19 points and 15 rebounds in the first meeting between the two teams. He was held scoreless, missing all six of his field goal attempts.

The Badgers held to the Hawkeyes to 30.5 percent from the field. Holding the Hawkeyes to 45 points is 20 points below their previous season low and 34 points under their season average (79.7 ppg).

Wisconsin has 21 wins for the 16th time in school history. Each of those seasons have come since 1999. UW has 13 conference wins for the sixth time in school history and the first time since going 16-2 in 2015.