Badgers move into quarterfinals of Big Ten Women’s Tournament

The Wisconsin Badger women’s basketball team came from 12 points down in the second half to knock off Ohio State 73-63 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Seniors Marsha Howard and Kelly Karlis led the charge. Howard had her tenth double-double of the season with a game-high 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Karlis scored a career-high 23 points in the win. Karlis was a perfect 4 for 4 from three-point range and 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Wisconsin (15-17) got off to a slow start, trailing Ohio State (14-14) by 10 at halftime (32-22). But the Badgers got hot and outscored the Buckeyes 51-31 in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, the Badgers shot 80 percent (4-5) from 3-point range and 85.7 percent (12-14) from the free-throw line, outscoring the Buckeyes 30-17.

The Badgers also committed just five turnovers for the entire game, advancing to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals for the first time since 2013.

The Badgers continue Big Ten Tournament play against fourth-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m.