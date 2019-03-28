Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Manitowoc homicides

Bail is set at $1 million cash for a 35-year-old Appleton man who investigators believe is responsible for the shooting deaths of a Manitowoc father and his daughter. Karl Hess is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the September 2018 murders of 51-year-old Richard Miller and 19-year-old Jocelyn Miller.

They were found fatally shot in their home in the 3700 block of Dale Street. Police say Hess was acquainted with the two victims, and that theft was the motive for the crimes.

Hess “knew Mr. Miller, was acquainted with him, and premeditated this crime,” said Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said Thursday.

“The one million dollar request really points to simply not set bond and keep him in custody,” Court Commissioner Patricia Koppa said. “That’s the reality of these cases.”

Formal charges are expected to be filed in the next few days. Hess remains in the Manitowoc County Jail and his initial appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon at 1:30.

