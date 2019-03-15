Bill would train truck drivers on human trafficking

Some disturbing were realities revealed, during testimony at the Capitol Thursday on a bill to require instruction on human trafficking for new truck drivers in Wisconsin. State Senator Alberta Darling, a co-sponsor of the bill (AB-22), says human trafficking happens in all 72 counties.

“In 2016, the national Human Trafficking Hotline received 261 calls reporting 91 human trafficking cases in Wisconsin,” Darling told members of an Assembly committee.

Milwaukee is the epicenter of human trafficking here, according to Kelly Olson with Damascus Road, a Neenah based organization that works with survivors.

“Milwaukee is actually known as the Harvard of pimp schools,” she said. “Trafficking in Milwaukee is generational.”

Veteran trucker James Massey of Green Bay told lawmakers that trafficking is a common sight at truck stops across the state. “I’ve actually seen women jump from one truck to the next.”

Fox Valley Technical College is already offering training on the recognition and prevention of human trafficking. The bill would require that in all commercial motor vehicle driver education courses.