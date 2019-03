The fight over just what’s inside a can of Miller Light is coming to a Madison courtroom.

MillerCoors is filing a lawsuit against the owners of Budweiser over the ads claiming that Miller beers are made with corn syrup.

Miller Brewing says the ads are misleading and make it sound like people are drinking corn syrup in their beers, when it’s used as a fermenting agent in the brewing process.

Anheuser-Busch says the lawsuit is baseless and that they won’t be changing their advertising.