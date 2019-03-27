Bledsoe leads Bucks to 56th victory

The game featured MVP candidates Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden, but it was Milwaukee point guard Eric Bledsoe that stole the show as the Bucks pulled out a 108-94 win over the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday night.

Bledsoe scored 23 points, 16 of which coming in the third quarter as the Bucks separated themselves from the Rockets and never looked back. Bledsoe also led the way by guarding Harden, holding the Rockets star to 23 points on 9 of 26 shooting, including 1 of 9 from three-point range.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who improved to an NBA-best 56-19.

The Bucks struggled early, hitting just 8 of 25 shots in the first quarter, including 3 of 13 from distance. Guard Khris Middleton missed all six of his shots in the quarter.

The Bucks got things rolling in the second quarter, took the lead and went into the locker room with a 58-53 advantage.

The Bucks magic number to clinch the best record in the Eastern Conference is 3. Any combination of Bucks victories and Toronto defeats gives the top overall seed to Milwaukee.

The Bucks have a four game lead on the Raptors, plus the tie-breaker, with seven games left in the regular season.

Milwaukee is off Wednesday and will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.