Brewers fall to Indians in Cactus League

Cleveland’s Trevor Bauer struck out 10 in 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits to lead the Indians to a 9-3 Cactus League victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Milwaukee’s top prospect, Keston Kiura, clubbed his third home run of the spring, a three-run shot off of Bauer.

Chase Anderson gave up four runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. He allowed a home run to Roberto Perez, his fourth home run allowed this spring.

The Brewers will face the Angels this afternoon (3:05 p.m. CT). There’s just 14 days left until the season opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28 at Miller Park.