Brewers name Chacin opening day starter

To no one’s surprise, Jhoulys Chacin will get the opening day start for the Milwaukee Brewers when they face the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28th at Miller Park.

Chacin went 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts for the Brewers last season.

This is Chacin’s third opening day assignment, but his first with the Brewers. His first game in 2013 against the Brewers while pitching for the Colorado Rockies. Chacin went 6 2/3 innings on that day and got a no-decision in what turned out to be a 5-4 Brewers win.

Both of Chacin’s previous opening day starts came on the road. This will be the first time he’ll start a season in front of the home crowd.

Brewers tie Angels

The Brewers came from behind to force a 7-7 tie with the angels on Thursday in Maryvale.

Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas homered for the Brewers.

The Brewers are 10-10-1 in Cactus League play and will face the Padres this afternoon.

There’s just 13 days now until the March 28th opener against the Cardinals.