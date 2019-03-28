Brewers open season with record payroll

The Milwaukee Brewers open the 2019 Major League Baseball season on Thursday afternoon with a record payroll.

The offseason additions of Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas, saw the Brewers payroll climb to $122.5 million, the largest opening day payroll in franchise history.

The Brewers’ previous high-water mark was $104 million in 2015.

The Brewers started a rebuild following that 2015 campaign and saw their payroll drop to less than $60 million, then saw it climb back up to just over $90-million last season.

The Brewers 2019 payroll ranks 14th in the majors but remains below the league average of $132 million.

Inside the Central Division, the Chicago Cubs have the majors second highest payroll at $214 million. The Cardinals rank sixth at $160 million. Cincinnati ranks 17th at $121 million and Pittsburgh is 27th at $75 million.

The Boston Red Sox have the highest payroll at $225 million. Tampa Bay is the lowest in the majors, coming in around $55 million.