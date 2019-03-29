Brewers season opening win has a little of everything (Audio)

The Milwaukee Brewers picked up where they left off last season, pulling out a thrilling 5-4 win over the division rival St. Louis Cardinals in the 2019 season opener at Miller Park.

Jhoulys Chacin made his third opening day start, but his first with the Brewers. He went 5 1/3 innings and helped is own cause with a pair of hits, including the game winning solo home run in the fifth. Chacin became the first pitcher in franchise history to homer on opening day.

Josh Hader pitched two innings, striking out four to earn the save. With two outs in the ninth inning, Cardinals pinch hitter Jose Martinez sent a drive to right center that looked like it might leave the park. But Lorenzo Cain, who deserved to win a gold glove last season and didn’t, made a leaping catch while crashing into the wall, preserving the victory.

Both teams clubbed three home runs in the contest. Christian Yelich clubbed a three run shot and Mike Moustakas added a solo home run to help the Brewers.

Kolton Wong homered twice and Harrison Badger added a solo shot for the Cardinals.

The Brewers improved to 11-10-1 on opening day since joining the National League in 1998.

Game two of the series in Friday night. Freddy Peralta gets the start against the Cardinals Jack Flaherty.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Lorenzo Cain’s game saving catch :10

AUDIO: Mike Moustakas on Cains catch :13

AUDIO: Christian Yelich says it’s a great way to start the season :15