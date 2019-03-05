Bucks drop two straight for first time this season

The Phoenix Suns came from 10-points down in the fourth quarter to knock off the NBA leading Milwaukee Bucks 114-105 on Monday night. It’s the first time all season that the Bucks have dropped back-to-back games.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Devin Booker added 22 points and Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Suns, who have the league’s worst record. They’ve also beaten the Bucks in both meetings this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points for the Bucks.

Milwaukee led by as many as 16 points in the first half before falling behind by three points in the third quarter. Another Bucks charge put them up 10, but they couldn’t hold it.

After losing 17 straight games, the Suns have now won three of their last four.

The Bucks return home to Milwaukee to host the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.