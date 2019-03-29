Bucks Magic number drops to 2 with win over Clippers (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks were rolling along in the second half, drawing closer to putting the Los Angeles Clippers away when Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaked his sore right ankle again.

The Clippers then cut an 18 point deficit in half before the Bucks held on for the win. Giannis returned from the locker room and was ready to check back into the game, but the Bucks put together another surge and the Bucks were able to keep their star on the bench.

The Bucks pulled out a 128-118 win over the Clippers, seeing their magic number to clinch the best record in the league drop to two, with six games left to play.

Khris Middleton bounced back from a poor shooting night against Houston and scored 39 points, 24 of them came in the second half, on 16 of 24 shooting.

Antetokounmpo added 34 points and all five Bucks starters reached double figures in the win.

Eric Bledsoe and Sterling Brown had 15 points each and Brook Lopez added 12 points, helping the Bucks wrap up a 4-0 home stand.

With the Bucks drawing closer to clinching the top record in the league and top seed in the playoffs, coach Mike Budenholzer will have to consider how he handles giving his players some time off with their health in the playoffs in mind.

The Bucks have Friday and Saturday off and will face the Hawks in Atlanta on Sunday.

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer of whether or not Giannis should continue to play during the regular season with ankle injury :13

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer on what to do with Giannis after reinjuring his ankle :12