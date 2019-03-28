Bucks to play NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris in 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks will face the Charlotte Hornets during the NBA’s first-ever regular season game in Paris. The NBA Paris Game 2020 will take place next season at AccorHotels Arena on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

The game marks the Bucks’ first appearance in France and the team’s second-ever regular season game in Europe. The Bucks also played the New York Knicks in London during the 2014-15 season. The Bucks will be the visiting team for the 2020 contest.

Opening-night rosters for the 2018-19 NBA season featured nine French players, more than any European country for the 12th consecutive season.