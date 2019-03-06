Burnes posts solid start for Brewers

After getting knocked around in his last start, Brewers pitcher Corbin Burns tossed three shutout innings on Tuesday, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 Cactus League victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Burnes allowed a couple of hits in the first, then settled down and allowed just one more hit in his final two innings. He finished the outing with four strikeouts as he competes for a spot in the teams starting rotation.

The Brewers scored their only run in the seventh inning when Tyler Saladino doubled, scoring Jake Hager from first base. Jesus Aguilar had a pair of hits for the Brewers, while Corey Ray took a run away from the Rockies when he made a diving catch against Trevor Story.

The Brewers improved to 4-7 in the Cactus League and they’ll face the Arizona Diamondbacks today.

The Brewers open their season March 28th against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.