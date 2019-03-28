Cephus leaves UW

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus is scheduled to stand trial on sexual assault charges in July. After his name was not listed on the Wisconsin Badgers spring roster, it was revealed that Cephus is no longer enrolled at the school.

Cephus was suspended from the team last fall after he was charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Cephus had developed into the Badgers top receiver and was expected to lead that group in 2018. But he left the team on August 18, anticipating charges of sexual assault. Those charges cam two days later.