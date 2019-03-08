Congressman Kind pushes for tariff exemptions for Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers

A bill being passed by Congressman Ron Kind is looking to ease the pain of tariffs on manufacturers and farmers here in the US.

The bill would allow for exemptions from tariffs if a producer absolutely can’t source one of their materials from the US. He says it’s a stopgap until the Trump administration can end the trade war.

“Any economist will tell you. These tariff wars don’t work the that you would expect, and it’s ultimately the American consumer that bears the brunt.”

He says there haven’t been any winners here.

“We’ve applied tariffs on Mexico, Canada, the EU, China, and they retaliate against us. And it’s ultimately our manufacturers, our family farmers that are getting hurt by this.”

Kind says Wisconsin taxpayers have paid $194 Million in additional tariffs since the trade war began.