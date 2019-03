A lawsuit against the owners of Shopko is moving forward as the company works through bankruptcy.

Creditors are trying to reclaim over a hundred million dollars in stock dividends paid out to the owners of the private equity firm that owned Shopko, claiming that the company borrowed money to make those payments.

Creditors are worried that there might not be enough assets left to pay everyone that’s owed money.

Shopko announced that they are closing down all of their stores starting this week.