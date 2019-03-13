Crim addresses 2005 child abuse charge at hearing

Dawn Crim, Governor Tony Evers’ pick to lead the Department of Safety and Professional Services, testifyied Wednesday before a state Senate comittee, as part of her confirmation process. Crim has gotten attention in recent weeks for a 2005 felony child abuse charge, and she addressed that.

“Fourteen years ago, I made a horrendous mistake that hurt my son. It was the worst experience of my like. I have take responsibility for my actions, and I have vowed that it would never happen again, and it hasn’t. So I come before you with the support of my community, and most importantly of my family.”

The case against Crim, in which she allegedly poked her 5-year-old son n the hand with a pen, was handled under a deferred prosecution agreement and the charges never proven in court. If confirmed, Crim would head the agency that oversees licensing and regulation of businesses and service providers as well as prescription drug monitoring.

