D.A. declines to file charges in Madison middle school incident

No charges have been filed, in an alleged assault by a white educator on a black Madison middle school student. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said police found no probable cause for a charge. He asked to review reports on the February 13 incident at Whitehorse Middle School.

“It is my job to review all the information and render an opinion, based on how the law defines a crime,” Ozanne said Tuesday. “In this case, I do not believe a crime was committed.”

According to the police reports, both the girl and staffer Rob Mueller-Owens alleged the other initiated physical contact after the girl refused a teacher’s directions. Mikiea Price, the mom of the 11 year-old girl, says she’s disappointed for her daughter

“It’s sad, but it also teaches her a lesson that white people are privileged,” Price said following Ozanne’s announcement.

Price’s daughter has since returned to school. A district spokeswoman said information from police reports will be used to “take appropriate action.” Mueller-Owens will remain on leave while the district determines next steps.