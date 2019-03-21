Dane County judge blocks Republican lame duck bills limiting Governor’s powers

A Dane County judge has struck down a set of laws limiting the power of the Governor passed during the extraordinary session last year.

Dane County judge Richard Niess has issued an injunction blocking enforcement of the laws that restrict the powers of the governor and the attorney general. Niess agreed with Democrats that the there was no justification to hold an extraordinary session.

Those laws included measures that prevent the Governor or A G from withdrawing from lawsuits against the state without the permission of the legislature, or from changing the makeup of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Judge Niess also rejected a request to stay his order pending more litigation.

Republican legislative leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald declined interviews today, and released a statement saying that extraordinary sessions are common, and that “[today’s] ruling only creates chaos and will surely raise questions about items passed during previous extraordinary sessions, including stronger laws against child sexual predators and drunk drivers. We will appeal this ruling.”