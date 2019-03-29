DNR seeks information in shooting of bald eagle

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to find out who shot a bald eagle in Marathon County. According to the DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement, the eagle was found lying in a ditch on the roadside of the intersection between County Highway Y and Hansen Road in the Township of Harrison.

Conservation Warden for Marathon County Joshua Litvinoff said he was contacted by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo. “They brought it in and there were lead fragments, gunshot wounds to the eagle. That’s why we put it out there to hopefully get the word out.”

Investigators would like to know about any gunshots or suspicious vehicles in the area where the eagle was found, although Litvinoff said it’s unclear whether the bird was shot there or somewhere else and them thrown from a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the situation is encouraged to call the Wisconsin DNR Violation Hotline at 1-800-847-9367.

WSAU