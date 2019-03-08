Evers’ capital budget largely aimed at UW campuses

Governor Tony Evers’ proposed capital budget includes borrowing $2 billion over the next two fiscal years, a plan at least one legislative leader calls “alarming.” A release from the governor’s office says Evers is “recommending historic investments in state-owned vertical infrastructure.”

About half the money from Governor Tony Evers’ proposed building program would be spent on University of Wisconsin campuses. “The University of Wisconsin System ranks very low as it compares to other systems as it compares to repairs and remodeling,” the governor said Thursday at UW Eau Claire. “You can build new buildings but if the buildings next door to it are falling apart, that’s a problem.” Evers told WEAU. “I think we struck the right balance.”

We appreciate that @GovEvers recognizes many of the challenges in repair, renovation and replacement that the UW System is facing. Our challenges are significant as we seek to ensure safety and modern learning environments across our campuses. — UW System (@UWSystem) March 7, 2019

State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement that the amount of spending and borrowing Evers is requesting is “alarming,” especially when coupled with the increases Evers has proposed in his biennial state budget.

Evers said state agencies submitted approximately $3.4 billion in requests to address deferred maintenance and counter low levels of funding in recent budgets. Evers responded by recommending a $2.5 billion two year plan of investment.

The State Building Commission will meet March 20 to vote on the Governor’s Capital Budget Recommendations. Its recommendations must be submitted to the Joint Committee on Finance by the first Tuesday in April.