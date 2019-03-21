Evers to pull state from Affordable Care Act lawsuit

Governor Evers is wasting no time following a judge’s ruling blocking enforcement of Republican lame duck bills.

Shortly after a judge issued an injunction against the Legislature over bills passed that prevented the Governor from pulling out of lawsuits without the legislature’s permission, Governor Evers called on the state Department of Justice to “take whatever steps are necessary to remove Wisconsin from Texas v. United States”.

That’s the lawsuit from a number of states who are looking to overturn the Affordable Care Act.