Evers wants extended hours at DMV service centers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is ordering a state agency to develop a plan to help people get the identification needed to vote in elections. That would expand hours at Division of Motor Vehicle offices so people can have an easier time acquiring driver’s licenses and identification cards for voting.

Every Wisconsinite should have the opportunity to participate in our democracy. Today’s executive order will help expand access to @WisconsinDOT facilities and make it easier for people to obtain the identification they need to vote. pic.twitter.com/9cKyfLyllH — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 4, 2019

Evers issued an executive order Monday telling the Department of Transportation to deliver the plan by the end of this year. Evers said the plan could include keeping DMV offices open on weekends and evenings and building new offices accessible by public transit.