FBI offers reward in Noelani Robinson case

Milwaukee police are asking for nationwide help in finding two-year-old Noelani Robinson. During a Friday press conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said that the toddler’s mother Sierra Robinson was murdered – allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins.

Morales said Higgins has provided investigators with information on Noelani’s whereabouts “however, all of it has proven to be untrue. The suspect is a cold-blooded killer.”

Morales also said Higgins and his victim have been involved in human trafficking.

“We’re asking the media to help put this information out there,” because Higgins has ties to several midwestern states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri. “But he has ties all the way down to Miami, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada,”

The #FBI is offering a $5,000 REWARD for info leading to the location of two year old Noelani Robinson. Last seen with Dariaz Higgins who is now in custody with Milwaukee PD. However, Noelani is still missing and considered in danger. If you see her, call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/HXlT0b2hYL — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) March 15, 2019

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps locate the little girl.