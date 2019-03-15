FBI offers reward in Noelani Robinson case

Google+

Milwaukee police are asking for nationwide help in finding two-year-old Noelani Robinson. During a Friday press conference, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said that the toddler’s mother Sierra Robinson was murdered – allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins.

Morales said Higgins has provided investigators with information on Noelani’s whereabouts “however, all of it has proven to be untrue. The suspect is a cold-blooded killer.”

Morales also said Higgins and his victim have been involved in human trafficking.

“We’re asking the media to help put this information out there,” because Higgins has ties to several midwestern states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri. “But he has ties all the way down to Miami, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada,”

The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps locate the little girl.