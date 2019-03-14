Fond du Lac River overflows its banks

Huge chunks of ice bottle-necked at bridges in Fond du Lac causing water in the Fond du Lac River to overflow its banks and flood portions of the city early Thursday morning.

Troy Haase is the Division Chief for the City’s Fire and Rescue Department. He says they had to evacuate a huge apartment complex, the YMCA and homes on Elm and South Street. Meanwhile heavy equipment was being used to remove ice from the river near the 2nd Street Bridge.

“We have a lot of ice coming down the river that is hung up on the bridges so it course can’t flow out and then it is slowing the water down as well so then the water can’t flow like it typically would.”

Residents that had to be evacuated from their homes were sent to the Recreation and Expo Centers at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds with plans to relocate the shelter to the Community Church. Fond du Lac County Emergency Management activated it’s 2-1-1 service for people who needed to call for assistance.

Hometown Broadcasting WRPN, WISS, WAUH